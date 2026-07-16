Primary scholarship results: DPE opens re-scrutiny applications, how to apply
Students dissatisfied with the 2025 Primary Scholarship Examination results can apply for a review of their answer scripts, according to the Directorate of Primary Education (DPE).
A DPE notice issued on 13 July 2026 said applications will be accepted during office hours from 15 to 23 July.
Guardians must submit applications to the relevant divisional deputy director of primary education through the appropriate authority.
Applicants must pay a review fee of Tk 300 per subject. A bank draft and the student's admit card must be attached with the application.
The application should also include an email address (if available), mobile phone number and WhatsApp number. Review results will be communicated via email, WhatsApp or SMS.
The DPE has requested the relevant authorities to submit applicants' information in the prescribed format by 26 July.
The application form must include details such as division, district, upazila, serial number, applicant's name and address, student's name, roll number and the subjects for which answer scripts are to be reviewed.