Shama hopes India will make the right decision for Ganges water sharing treaty
She stressed that Bangladesh would pursue its legitimate demands and prioritise the country’s present and future water requirements.
Bangladesh is hopeful of renewing the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty with India before its expiry this year, with the government preparing to negotiate on the basis of the country’s legitimate water requirements and long-term national interests.
“We believe and hope that the treaty, which expires this year, will be renewed. We hope India will make the right decision,” State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam told journalists at the foreign ministry on Monday afternoon.
The state minister said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman had already constituted a committee to conduct negotiations with India over the future of the water-sharing arrangement, which is due to expire in December.
She said the Water Resources Minister and the government’s Finance Adviser were leading the process, with representation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Shama said discussions with India were already taking place at different working levels, while formal negotiations would be held to address outstanding issues.
“Formal discussions will be held with India. Discussions on the treaty are already taking place with them at various working levels,” she said.
The state minister expressed hope that the forthcoming negotiations would produce positive results and help ensure continued cooperation between the two neighbouring countries on sharing Ganges waters.
Asked whether Bangladesh was seeking a straightforward renewal of the existing treaty or a new agreement incorporating revised provisions, she indicated that the government’s negotiating position would be determined through the committee’s deliberations.
She stressed that Bangladesh would pursue its legitimate demands and prioritise the country’s present and future water requirements.
“Our negotiations will proceed on the basis of our rightful demands and what Bangladesh and its people need,” she said.
“We will take decisions in a way that best serves our future interests and helps resolve our water problems,” she added.
The state minister’s remarks come as the existing 30-year Ganges Water Sharing Treaty, signed between Bangladesh and India in 1996, approaches its expiry in December 2026.