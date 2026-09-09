25 universities without campuses, makeshift teaching in rented facilities

A narrow, uneven road. Not even enough space for vehicles to move properly. When local residents were asked where the university was, they pointed farther ahead. After walking for a while, one person pointed to a building and said, “That’s the university.”

From the outside, there is no way to tell that the three-storey building, which is still under construction, is a university. The building looks much like an ordinary residential house in the neighbourhood. Yet it houses the academic activities of three technology-focused departments—Cyber Security Engineering, Data Science and Engineering, and Software Engineering.

This rented temporary campus in Kaliakair, Gazipur, is where the University of Frontier Technology (UFTB) conducts its academic activities. Another rented building about 1.5 kilometres away is also used for teaching, while administrative work is carried out in yet another rented building located in between.

A specialised university focused on technology is thus operating out of three small buildings, with infrastructure comparable to, or even less than, that of an ordinary school.

UFTB is not the only university in this situation. In all, 25 public universities in the country do not have their own permanent campuses. Five of them have yet to begin academic activities.