Govt to make public names behind Hadi murder soon, complete trial within its tenure: Home adviser

Home adviser Lt. Gen. (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Sunday said the government will soon make public the names and addresses of all those involved in the murder of Inqilab Moncho spokesperson and frontline fighter martyred Sharif Osman Bin Hadi.

The “main secret” behind the killing will also be revealed, he said after attending a Core Committee meeting on law and order at the Home Ministry in the Bangladesh Secretariat in the capital city.

“As you know, a decision has already been made to transfer the case to the Speedy Trial Tribunal. We are continuing our utmost efforts to ensure speedy justice in this heinous murder,” he said.