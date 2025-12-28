Govt to make public names behind Hadi murder soon, complete trial within its tenure: Home adviser
Home adviser Lt. Gen. (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Sunday said the government will soon make public the names and addresses of all those involved in the murder of Inqilab Moncho spokesperson and frontline fighter martyred Sharif Osman Bin Hadi.
The “main secret” behind the killing will also be revealed, he said after attending a Core Committee meeting on law and order at the Home Ministry in the Bangladesh Secretariat in the capital city.
“As you know, a decision has already been made to transfer the case to the Speedy Trial Tribunal. We are continuing our utmost efforts to ensure speedy justice in this heinous murder,” he said.
The home adviser also expressed hope that the Hadi murder trial would be completed within the tenure of the current interim government.
The interim government reiterated its determination to ensure justice for the murder of Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, with police, BGB, RAB and intelligence agencies continuing coordinated efforts to uncover the full truth, he said.
Jahangir Alam warned that fascist allies, miscreants and terrorists are trying to disrupt the investigation and trial process, urging everyone not to do anything that could strengthen such forces or hinder the proceedings.
He further said that considerable progress has been made in the investigation, though not all information can be disclosed at this stage in the interest of identifying the real criminals and their supporters.
So far, 11 people have been arrested in connection with the Hadi murder case. They are Humayun Kabir, father of alleged main accused Faisal Karim Masud, mother Hasi Begum, wife Shaheda Parveen Samia, brother-in-law Wahid Ahmed Shipu, girlfriend Maria Akhter Lima, Md. Kabir, Nuruzzaman Nomani alias Ujjal, Sibion Dio, Sanjay Chisim, Md. Aminul Islam Raju and Md. Abdul Hannan.
Of the arrestees, six have given statements under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), while four witnesses have also recorded testimonies under the same section.
Law enforcement agencies have seized significant evidence, including two foreign pistols, 52 rounds of bullets, magazines, knives allegedly used in the murder, the motorcycle and fake number plate used during the crime, bullet casings, bullets, video footage, CCTV footage, and other materials from the crime scene.
Authorities also seized signed cheques worth Tk 2.18 billion (218 crore) from around 53 bank accounts.
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) disclosed these details during a press briefing today.
Based on statements from the accused, witness testimonies, recovered evidence and overall assessment, the investigation is now in its final stage.
The home adviser expressed hope that a charge sheet would be submitted within the next 10 days, by 7 January 2026.
Law and order, elections, and security
In addition to the Hadi murder case, the Core Committee meeting discussed overall law and order, security preparations for the upcoming 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) elections, progress of operation devil hunt phase-2, security of politically important figures, and concerns about fascist allies, terrorists and miscreants infiltrating political parties.
Jahangir Alam urged political leaders to remain vigilant and identify opportunists and criminals hiding within their parties, seeking cooperation from law enforcement agencies if necessary.
Operation devil hunt phase-2
Under operation devil hunt phase-2, launched on 13 December, a total of 9,993 people were arrested by 26 December.
During the operation, law enforcement recovered 102 firearms, 553 rounds of bullets, 169 cartridges, 89 locally made weapons, as well as grenades, mortar shells, gunpowder, fireworks and bomb-making materials.
Overall, 22,341 people have been arrested during this period, including 12,348 on the basis of cases and warrants.
Other developments
The main accused in the Lakshmipur district election office arson case, Md Rubel, 41, was arrested on 26 December.
In Khulna, RAB arrested three suspects, including DK Shamim alias Dhakaiya Shamim in connection with the shooting of Motaleb Sikder, 42, a central organiser of Jatiya Shram Shakti.
Initial investigations suggest the incident was linked to drug transactions and sharing of extortion money.
Following these incidents, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) issued the highest alert along the border areas.
In the Jashore region, special operations led to the arrest of 18 criminals, who were handed over to police.
Meanwhile, allegations of insults against religion and the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in Mymensingh were also noted during the briefing.