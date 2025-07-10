Order to finish election preparations by December

The next parliamentary election is going to be held in February or April. For this, the chief adviser has ordered to finish all necessary preparations by December.

Chief Adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus issued various directives on election-related matters in a meeting with top level representatives of the law enforcement agencies, including home adviser Md Jahangir Alam.

The chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam and deputy press secretary Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad Majumder disclosed this at a press conference held at the Foreign Service Academy at 8:00 pm following the meeting.

Addressing the press conference, the press secretary said that the chief adviser had said the election would be held in February or April next year. In other words, we have to start the work right now to prepare the institutional structure needed for the polls.

The chief adviser held a meeting with Tarique Rahman, acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), last month in London. Following that, a joint statement was given that the election could be held in the first of February if all preparations are completed by then.

The government has now officially opened up regarding the election preparations. Although the agenda of yesterday’s meeting was mainly law and order, several election-related issues came up.