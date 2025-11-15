Khatm-e-Nubuwwat grand conference begins at Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka
The “International Khatm-e-Nubuwwat grand conference” has started at Dhaka’s Suhrawardy Udyan. The religious gathering formally began today, Saturday, at 9:00 am with inaugural speeches and will continue until 2:00 pm. Scholars from five countries, including Bangladesh, are participating.
The conference is being organised by the Shommilito Khatm-e-Nubuwwat Parishad, while the Khatm-e-Nubuwwat protection committee Bangladesh is overseeing the arrangements.
Worshippers from across the country have joined the conference. Security has been heightened in and around Suhrawardy Udyan on the occasion of the event. To maintain order on the roads, volunteer teams from the Khatm-e-Nubuwwat protection committee Bangladesh are stationed in the area.
Leaders of the country’s two major political parties, the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, as well as leaders of various Islamist organisations have been invited to the conference.
Although similar gatherings were previously held on a limited scale, this is the first-ever International Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Grand Conference. Scholars from five countries, including Bangladesh, are attending.
Numerous distinguished scholars from home and abroad are participating.
Among them are, Maulana Fazlur Rahman, member of the National Assembly of Pakistan and President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan; Maulana Ilyas Ghuman, Pakistani Islamic thinker; Maulana Hanif Jalandhari, secretary general of Wafaq ul Madaris Al-Arabia, Pakistan; Ahmad Yusuf Binnory, Naib-i-Muhtamim of the Yusuf Binnory Town Madrasa in Pakistan; Mufti Abu al-Qasim Nomani, Muhtamim of Darul Uloom Deoband, India; Maulana Mahmood Madani, president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind; Shaykh Abdur Rauf Makki, Naib-e-Ameer of the International Khatm-e-Nubuwwat movement, Saudi Arabia; Sheikh Musab Nabil Ibrahim, professor at Al-Azhar University, Egypt.
Among the country’s leading Islamic scholars present are, Maulana Shah Muhibbullah Babunagari, Ameer of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh; Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim, Ameer of Islami Andolan Bangladesh; Maulana Mamunul Haque, Ameer of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis; Maulana Khalil Ahmad Quraishi, principal of Darul Uloom Hathazari; Maulana Mahmudul Hasan, chairman of Al-Haiatul Ulya and Wifaqul Madarishil Arabia Bangladesh; Mufti Muhammad Abdul Malek, Khatib of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque among others.
The conference is being presided over by Maulana Abdul Hamid (Pir Saheb, Madhupur), convener of the Shommilito Khatm-e-Nubuwwat Parishad and Ameer of the Khatm-e-Nubuwwat protection committee Bangladesh.