Khatm-e-Nubuwwat grand conference begins at Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka

The “International Khatm-e-Nubuwwat grand conference” has started at Dhaka’s Suhrawardy Udyan. The religious gathering formally began today, Saturday, at 9:00 am with inaugural speeches and will continue until 2:00 pm. Scholars from five countries, including Bangladesh, are participating.

The conference is being organised by the Shommilito Khatm-e-Nubuwwat Parishad, while the Khatm-e-Nubuwwat protection committee Bangladesh is overseeing the arrangements.