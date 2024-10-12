Bangladesh likely to keep power deal with Adani

Bangladesh is likely to set aside pricing concerns and retain a power purchase pact with India’s Adani Power in the face of supply worries and gloomy prospects for a legal challenge, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The new government has set up a panel to gauge whether its predecessor's contracts adequately protected the nation's interests, particularly projects faulted for lack of transparency that were initiated under a special expediting law.

One contract being scrutinised over price concerns is a 2017 deal to buy electricity for 25 years from Adani's $2-billion, 1,600-MW power plant in India's eastern state of Jharkhand that exclusively supplies Bangladesh.