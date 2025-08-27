Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah put on 5-day remand

A Dhaka court on Wednesday placed former Vice Chancellor of Begum Rokeya University Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah on a five-day remand in a graft case.

Acting Judge of the Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Court Md Ibrahim Mia passed the order after hearing a petition filed by ACC.

Assistant Director of ACC Minhaz bin Islam also the investigating officer of the case, sought 10-day remand for him.

Detectives arrested Kalimullah from Dhaka's Mohammadpur area in a graft case on 7 August.