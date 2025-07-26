MOSB signs MoU with National Cancer Centre Singapore

During the event, Tan Wei Chong, a distinguished international expert from the National Cancer Centre Singapore, delivered an engaging and informative presentation. He highlighted the latest advancements and evidence-based practices in the diagnosis and management of lung cancer, offering valuable practical insights supported by relevant data.

Following his lecture, a lively question-and-answer session ensued, during which physicians expressed their appreciation for his comprehensive and insightful discussion. Many attendees conveyed their gratitude to Mr. Tan for his valuable contribution to the workshop.

Certificates of Attendance were distributed to all participating doctors, recognizing their commitment to ongoing professional development.

This collaborative effort marks a significant milestone in strengthening the partnership between Bangladesh and Singapore in the fight against lung cancer. MOSB and National Cancer Centre Singapore are optimistic that such initiatives will pave the way for further joint research, knowledge exchange, and improved patient care.