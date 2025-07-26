MOSB signs MoU with National Cancer Centre Singapore
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Medical Oncology Society in Bangladesh (MOSB) and the National Cancer Centre Singapore, a subsidiary of SingHealth, to enhance knowledge and foster mutual cooperation in the latest advancements in the management of lung cancer, said a press release.
The signing ceremony took place at the BRAC Center Auditorium in Mohakhali, Dhaka on 26 July, which was followed by holding a day-long workshop titled "Recent Updates on Evidence-Based Lung Cancer Management".
MOSB organised the workshop with the support and collaboration of the National Cancer Centre Singapore, SingHealth. The event featured Renata PLC as the scientific partner.
The program commenced with an address by Professor Parveen Shahida Akhtar, president of the Medical Oncology Society in Bangladesh, who briefed the attendees about the significance of the MoU. She highlighted that this agreement marks a significant step toward advancing cancer treatment through mutual cooperation and knowledge exchange.
A notable number of young and senior medical oncologists participated in the workshop, which aimed to share cutting-edge developments in lung cancer diagnosis and treatment.
During the event, Tan Wei Chong, a distinguished international expert from the National Cancer Centre Singapore, delivered an engaging and informative presentation. He highlighted the latest advancements and evidence-based practices in the diagnosis and management of lung cancer, offering valuable practical insights supported by relevant data.
Following his lecture, a lively question-and-answer session ensued, during which physicians expressed their appreciation for his comprehensive and insightful discussion. Many attendees conveyed their gratitude to Mr. Tan for his valuable contribution to the workshop.
Certificates of Attendance were distributed to all participating doctors, recognizing their commitment to ongoing professional development.
This collaborative effort marks a significant milestone in strengthening the partnership between Bangladesh and Singapore in the fight against lung cancer. MOSB and National Cancer Centre Singapore are optimistic that such initiatives will pave the way for further joint research, knowledge exchange, and improved patient care.