Govt forms committee to address demands of BSc engineers–diploma holders
The government has formed a committee for recommendation to assess the rationale of demands made by BSc graduates and diploma holders in engineering engineering profession.
The cabinet issued a notification in this end today, Wednesday, amid the demonstration of engineering graduates.
Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan has been made the chief of the committee.
The other members of the committee are advisers Adilur Rahman Khan, Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, engineers Mohammad Rezaul Islam, Md Kabir Hossain, Tanvir Manjur, and public administration ministry’s additional secretary Kazi Muhammad Mozammel Haque.
The committee will examine the ground of the professional demands of individuals holding BSc degrees and diplomas in engineering profession and submit a report with recommendations.
The committee will present its report to the government within one month. If necessary, the committee may include (co-opt) new members. The ministry of public administration will provide secretarial support to the committee.