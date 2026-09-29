Govt to buy 10 Airbus aircraft, contract in Oct: Aviation Minister
After Boeing, the government is now set to purchase 10 aircraft from European aircraft manufacturer Airbus.
Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister M Rashiduzzaman Millat said that an agreement in this regard will be signed in October.
The minister made the remarks at a press conference at the Secretariat on Tuesday.
“We are buying 10 Airbus aircraft. Insha Allah, the agreement will be signed in October,” he said.
At the press conference, the civil aviation minister said an agreement had been signed to purchase 11 more aircraft from US-based Boeing. This brings the total number of aircraft covered by signed agreements to 25.
He also added, many have a question as to why so many Boeing aircraft are being bought right now. Signing an agreement does not mean taking delivery right now.
According to the contract, the first aircraft will arrive in 2031. It will take 11 to 12 years for all of these 25 to arrive. And no money has to be paid now. Payment will be made as each aircraft arrives.
The minister said that these agreements are being signed keeping in mind where the country's aviation sector will be 25 to 30 years from now.
Asked about the decision to purchase aircraft from particular manufacturers, he said, “Where we buy what, that is definitely our own matter. We are making these decisions after considering which aircraft would be suitable for us…whether there is a level playing field or not is not our concern.”
The minister said Bangladesh needs to strengthen its aviation sector. Ethiopia’s GDP is much lower than Bangladesh’s. But its airline is now operating a fleet of 167 aircraft. It has been able to make a significant contribution to its GDP through aviation. In that regard, Bangladesh is far behind, he said.