Protest over NCT
Port authority to take disciplinary action, protestors warn of escalated movement
The Chittagong Port Authority is taking disciplinary measures against employees who participated in protest programmes opposing the government’s decision to lease the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) to UAE-based company DP World.
The directive was issued on Thursday, through an office order signed by the Port Authority’s Director (Administration), Md Omar Faruk, instructing all departmental heads to take appropriate action.
On Thursday, BNP-aligned workers and employees staged a protest at the port premises against the government’s decision to lease out the NCT.
The procession marched around the port building and, at one stage, entered the administrative building. The protesters demonstrated in front of the port chairman’s office.
On the same day, the High Court dismissed a writ petition challenging the ongoing process related to the agreement between the port authority and a foreign company for the operation of the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT).
In its office order, the port authority stated that on 29 January at approximately 11:30 am, during official working hours, a number of employees participated in a procession within the port area against the High Court’s verdict, which constituted a breach of official discipline.
The order noted that engaging in movements against government decisions while in service is a punishable offence under the Port Employees Regulations.
The order further stated that the participating employees made adverse remarks against the court’s verdict and expressed opposition to it, which the authority considers an act of indiscipline.
Photographs and videos of the protest circulated on social media while several participants also made statements to print and electronic media.
The order directed the concerned departmental heads to initiate departmental proceedings against those involved under the Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1979; the Government Service Act, 2018; the Port Employees Service Rules, 1991; and other applicable regulations.
When informed of the Port Authority’s directive, Md Humayun Kabir, coordinator of the Port Jatiotabadi Sramik Dal, told Prothom Alo on Friday evening, “We have been conducting a peaceful and orderly movement. We respect the court’s verdict.”
”No one has made any adverse comments on the verdict and there is no evidence of such conduct. If the Port Authority or the government obstructs lawful and orderly protest, we will launch a more intense movement. We will announce programmes that could effectively bring port operations to a halt,” he said.
The terminal, constructed in 2007, involved a total phased investment of Tk 27.12 billion (2,712 crore) by the Port Authority for construction and installation of equipment.
Since 7 July last year, the terminal has been operated by Chittagong Dry Dock Limited, an organisation of the Bangladesh Navy.
The terminal, approximately one kilometre in length, allows four ocean-going container vessels to simultaneously load and unload import and export containers using advanced equipment.
Ahead of the national election, the government has been advancing the process of a concession agreement to hand over the operation of the terminal to DP World of the United Arab Emirates for a period of 15 years.
Negotiations are currently at the final stage and the agreement is expected to be signed next week once the terms are finalised.