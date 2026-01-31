Port authority to take disciplinary action, protestors warn of escalated movement

The Chittagong Port Authority is taking disciplinary measures against employees who participated in protest programmes opposing the government’s decision to lease the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) to UAE-based company DP World.

The directive was issued on Thursday, through an office order signed by the Port Authority’s Director (Administration), Md Omar Faruk, instructing all departmental heads to take appropriate action.

On Thursday, BNP-aligned workers and employees staged a protest at the port premises against the government’s decision to lease out the NCT.

The procession marched around the port building and, at one stage, entered the administrative building. The protesters demonstrated in front of the port chairman’s office.