25 flights cancelled from Dhaka today

Sources at the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) stated that closures of certain air routes due to the conflict have disrupted operations.

Airlines cancelled 23 flights on 28 February, 40 flights on 1 March, 46 flights on 2 March, and 39 flights on 3 March from Dhaka.

Of the 25 flights cancelled today, Wednesday four belonged to Qatar Airways, five to Emirates, two to Kuwait Airways, two to Jazeera Airways, eight to Air Arabia, and four to US-Bangla Airlines.