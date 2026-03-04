25 flights cancelled from Dhaka today
Amid the ongoing situation in the Middle East following United States–Israeli strikes on Iran, authorities cancelled 25 flights today, Wednesday from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
Over the past five days, airlines have cancelled a total of 173 flights.
Sources at the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) stated that closures of certain air routes due to the conflict have disrupted operations.
Airlines cancelled 23 flights on 28 February, 40 flights on 1 March, 46 flights on 2 March, and 39 flights on 3 March from Dhaka.
Of the 25 flights cancelled today, Wednesday four belonged to Qatar Airways, five to Emirates, two to Kuwait Airways, two to Jazeera Airways, eight to Air Arabia, and four to US-Bangla Airlines.
Meanwhile, Biman Bangladesh Airlines has announced the cancellation of its flights from Bangladesh to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates; Dammam in Saudi Arabia; Doha in Qatar; and Kuwait until 5 March.