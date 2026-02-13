China congratulates BNP on election success
The Chinese Embassy in Dhaka today, Friday congratulated the people of Bangladesh on the successful conduct of the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliamentary) elections and expressed readiness to work with the new BNP government.
“Congratulations to the people of Bangladesh on the smooth and successful 13th National Parliamentary Election and to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party for taking the lead in the election,” Chinese embassy in Dhaka said in a message.
“We look forward to working together with the new government of Bangladesh and writing new chapters of China-Bangladesh relations,” read the message.