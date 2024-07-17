UN human rights chief urges govt to engage with student protesters
UN Human Rights chief Volker Turk has urged the authorities in Bangladesh to engage with the student protesters.
"All acts of violence and use of force, especially resulting in loss of life, must be investigated and perpetrators held to account," reads a message shared by the UN Rights body through X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday.
Freedom of expression and peaceful assembly are fundamental human rights, the message reads.