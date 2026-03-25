3.3b additional costs to bring two diesel-laden ships

Since the outbreak of war in the Middle East, global fuel prices have risen. Due to Bangladesh’s dependence on imports, the impact is now being felt in the country as well.

This month, Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) is suffering an additional cost of approximately Tk 3.3 billion for two diesel-laden ships arriving in the country. Overall, the total additional expenditure on fuel imports has increased by nearly Tk 10 billion compared to previous levels.

Although the government has started purchasing fuel at higher prices, domestic prices of diesel, octane, and petrol—except for jet fuel—have not yet been increased.

As a result, transport, industry, and production sectors have not yet faced major direct impacts. However, if fuel prices are raised, transport costs and production expenses will increase, placing pressure on the entire economy.