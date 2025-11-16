Bus set on fire in Hazaribagh at midnight

A bus was set on fire by miscreants on Beribadh road in Hazaribagh, Dhaka, in the middle of the night. All seats in the vehicle were completely burnt, though police reported that no one was injured in the incident.

The incident occurred around midnight on Saturday. According to police, the bus had been stationary in front of Hazaribagh Government School and College when it was set on fire. The miscreants fled the scene. Two units of the fire service arrived promptly and extinguished the fire.

Saiful Islam, officer-in-charge of Hazaribagh police station, told Prothom Alo that investigations are underway to determine who was responsible. CCTV footage from the scene is being analysed and other technological means are being employed to gather evidence.