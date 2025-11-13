Professor Ali Riaz made special assistant to Chief Adviser
Professor Ali Riaz has been appointed as the special assistant to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.
He will receive the rank, salary, allowances, and other associated benefits of an Adviser.
The Cabinet Division issued a notification regarding this today, Thursday.
Ali Riaz was vice-chairman of the National Consensus Commission, whose tenure has expired recently.
After last year’s mass uprising, the government initially formed six reform commissions. Among them, Ali Riaz, a professor at the Political Science Department of Illinois State University, was appointed head of the Constitutional Reform Commission.
After this commission submitted its report, the National Consensus Commission was formed, with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus serving as its chairman and Professor Ali Riaz as vice-chairman.
The National Consensus Commission spent nearly eight months consulting political parties on the proposals of the six reform commissions and finalised the July National Charter last October.
On 28 October, the commission submitted two alternative recommendations to the interim government on how to implement the July National Charter. Based on this, the government issued the “July National Charter (Constitutional Reform) Implementation Order, 2025” today, Thursday.