Referendum, other options suggested for July Charter implementation

The National Consensus Commission has begun discussions with experts to ensure the legal binding of the July National Charter and to determine how it will be implemented.

On Sunday, the first day of talks, the commission met with six experts, receiving multiple alternative suggestions. These included implementing the charter through a referendum, seeking the Supreme Court’s opinion (reference) on incorporating the July Charter into a legal framework, and considering any special measures due to the prevailing special situation.

The discussions with legal and constitutional experts took place at the LD Hall of the National Parliament building, according to multiple sources present at the meeting. The possibility of implementing the July Charter through an ordinance was also raised, although several limitations of such an approach were discussed. The commission is expected to consult more experts on how the charter should be implemented.

In earlier two-phase talks with political parties, consensus and decisions were reached on 82 reform proposals. These are now being compiled into the July National Charter. However, the method of implementation has yet to be decided.