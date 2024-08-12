Dr. Yunus satisfied with significant improvement of law and order
Chief Adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus has expressed satisfaction at the significant improvement of the law and order in the country.
He appreciated the military’s active role in helping improve the situation when Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz Zaman met the Chief Adviser at his office at the State Guest House Jamuna, said Chief Adviser’s office spokesman.
Senior Bangladesh Army officials attended the meeting.
The Chief Adviser also held meeting with secretaries of more than two dozen ministries. He enquired about the development projects being implemented by the ministries concerned.
Cabinet secretary Mahbub Hossain was present.
Later in the afternoon, a group of civil society leaders met the Chief Adviser.
The civil society leaders included former cabinet secretary Ali Imam Majumder, eminent economist Wahiduddin Mahmud and distinguished fellow of the Centre for Policy Dialogue Debapriya Bhattacharya.