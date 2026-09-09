13pc of fever, cough, respiratory disease cases are influenza

Representatives of the four institutions, as well as officials from the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, several government medical colleges and district hospitals, the Directorate General of Health Services, and public and private research institutions attended the event.

Public health experts at the event stressed the importance of following health and hygiene measures and raising public awareness to prevent influenza. A large number of researchers and scientists said influenza vaccines protect people. So, people in Bangladesh should take influenza vaccines in March.

Tahmeed Ahmed, executive director of icddr,b and special guest at the event, said the joint influenza surveillance system run by IEDCR and icddr,b is globally important. The initiative is supporting the global disease surveillance system.

He also said, “Vaccination is one way to prevent influenza. But following health measures, wearing masks and washing hands regularly are also important. The media has an important role in preventing influenza.”