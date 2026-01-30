504 arrested, arms and drugs seized in week-long nationwide joint forces operation
In a week-long operation across Dhaka and other parts of the country, joint forces have arrested 504 people on allegations of involvement in various criminal activities.
Illegal firearms, ammunition, crude explosives, locally made weapons and narcotics were also recovered from their possessions during the operations.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate disclosed the information in a press release issued on Friday.
According to the ISPR, the Bangladesh Army is continuing to discharge its duties with the highest level of professionalism, discipline and dedication in order to maintain overall law and order amid the prevailing situation in the country.
As part of this effort, units under various infantry divisions and independent brigades of the Army conducted joint operations, in coordination with other law enforcement agencies, in different areas of the capital and elsewhere in the country from 23 to 29 January, the release said.
During these operations, a total of 504 suspected criminals were arrested red-handed. Those detained include alleged goons, drug traffickers, drug users, members of robbery gangs, juvenile gang members and smugglers.
The ISPR said that 48 illegal firearms, 75 rounds of assorted ammunition, 95 crude bombs, along with locally made weapons and narcotics, were recovered from the arrested individuals.
The detainees have been handed over to the respective local police stations for necessary interrogation and legal proceedings, it added.
The press release further stated that the Bangladesh Army is conducting regular patrols and security operations in various regions to ensure public safety nationwide. At the same time, the army has been performing its duties appropriately to control labour unrest in industrial areas. Such operations will continue in order to maintain overall law and order in the country.
The general public have been urged to inform the nearest army camp if they notice any suspicious or unusual activities.