7 more children die with measles symptoms, total toll reaches 677
Seven more children died with symptoms of measles across the country in the last 24 hours.
During this period, 887 children were infected with measles or its symptoms, with 80 of those cases being confirmed.
Out of the seven fatalities, six children died in Dhaka and one in Barishal.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) disclosed these details in its report on measles on Saturday (20 June).
Since 15 March, a total of 584 children have died with measles symptoms, while 93 died after being confirmed with the disease, bringing the total death toll to 677.
According to DGHS data, 91,789 children have shown measles symptoms since 15 March and 10,949 cases have been confirmed. In total, 102,738 children have been affected by measles or its symptoms during this period.
A total of 75,902 children were admitted to hospitals with symptoms during this time, while 71,970 have returned home after recovery.