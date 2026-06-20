7 more children die with measles symptoms, total toll reaches 677

Seven more children died with symptoms of measles across the country in the last 24 hours.

During this period, 887 children were infected with measles or its symptoms, with 80 of those cases being confirmed.

Out of the seven fatalities, six children died in Dhaka and one in Barishal.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) disclosed these details in its report on measles on Saturday (20 June).