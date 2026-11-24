Activities-banned Awami League stages 72 flash processions, 121 crude bombs exploded in Nov: Zahed Ur Rahman
In the first 23 days of November, 72 flash processions were organised by the activities-banned Awami League and its affiliated banned organisations—Krishak League, Jubo League, and Chhatra League.
Besides, during the same period, there were 121 incidents of cocktails or bomb explosions in various parts of the country. There have been 99 incidents of setting fire to vehicles.
This information was shared by the Prime Minister's Information and Broadcasting Advisor, Zahed Ur Rahman, at a press conference concerning the current issues of the government held at the Secretariat today, Tuesday.
He presented these statistics while discussing the activities of the Awami League. These statistics were compiled based on information provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the police.
Later, the Information Ministry provided detailed information on the matter to the journalists.
At the press conference, the Information Advisor stated that in November, there have been a total of 72 flash processions by the Awami League, Krishak League, Jubo League, and Chhatra League.
In these incidents, 22 cases and 5 general diaries (GD) have been filed. A total of 66 people have been arrested.
Zahed Ur Rahman noted that since there is a legal ban on the activities of this party, they are not allowed to hold any flash processions.
He mentioned that it is illegal, and as a result, cases will be filed against them, and arrests will be made.
During the first 23 days of November, 121 incidents of cocktails or bomb explosions occurred across various regions of the country.
It was further reported at the press conference that during the first 23 days of these violent incidents, one person was killed, and 11 were injured.
In these incidents, 62 cases and 27 general diaries (GD) have been filed. A total of 100 people have been arrested.
During this period, there have been four attacks on police establishments. There were 28 incidents of setting fire to police vehicles, resulting in 21 police personnel being injured.
Zahed Ur Rahman also mentioned incidents of cocktail or bomb explosions and arson at Grameen Bank branches in various parts of the country.
He stated that according to media reports, there have been 72 such incidents.
Meanwhile, Professor Muhammad Yunus claimed that there have been attacks on approximately 100 branches of Grameen Bank.
Syed Abdal Ahmed, the Chief Information Officer of the Information Department, was also present at the press conference.