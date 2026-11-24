In the first 23 days of November, 72 flash processions were organised by the activities-banned Awami League and its affiliated banned organisations—Krishak League, Jubo League, and Chhatra League.

Besides, during the same period, there were 121 incidents of cocktails or bomb explosions in various parts of the country. There have been 99 incidents of setting fire to vehicles.

This information was shared by the Prime Minister's Information and Broadcasting Advisor, Zahed Ur Rahman, at a press conference concerning the current issues of the government held at the Secretariat today, Tuesday.

He presented these statistics while discussing the activities of the Awami League. These statistics were compiled based on information provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the police.