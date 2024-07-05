BSF guns down Bangladeshi youth along Thakurgaon border
A 28-year-old Bangladeshi youth was gunned down allegedly by the Border Security Force (BSF) of India along the Baliadangi border in Thakurgaon early Friday, said police.
The deceased is Raju Islam, son of Habib Ali of Gariali village under Boro Palashbari union of the upazila.
Baliadangi police station’s officer-in-charge Firoz Kabir confirmed the incident, saying Raju allegedly intruded into the Indian territory through Nagarbhita border to smuggle cattle in early hours of the day.
Spotting him, the BSF opened fire at him in the Tingaon area, he said, adding Raju died on the spot.
Lt Col Md Tanjir Ahmed, commanding officer of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB)-50 Battalion in Thakurgaon, said they came to know about the death and called a flag meeting with the BSF.
Things will be clear after the flag meeting, he added.