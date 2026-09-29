Young physician dies of dengue days after marriage

The couple had bought household essentials, including a refrigerator and furniture, together. They rented a small home in Khilgaon, next to the house of Anchal Roy’s parents.

They had planned to gradually arrange the home before moving to Barishal to start their life together afresh. But physician couple Biplob Chandra Das and Anchal Roy never got the chance to fulfil those plans.

Anchal contracted dengue about a year and a half after their marriage and was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Square Hospital in the capital.

Physicians tried to save her, while her husband Biplob stayed by her side and did everything he could. But she could not be saved. Anchal died on 27 September.