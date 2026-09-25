Three more trains to be handed over to private management to increase revenue

Railway Eastern Zone has taken an initiative to hand over the commercial operations of three more trains to private management to increase revenue. The trains are the Jaria Local on the Mymensingh–Jaria Jhajhaingail route, Narayanganj Commuter on the Dhaka–Narayanganj route and Narsingdi Commuter on the Dhaka–Narsingdi route.

At present, eight trains in the Eastern Zone are operated under private management. With the addition of the three new trains, the number will rise to 11.

Railway officials say that because of a shortage of manpower, tickets cannot be checked regularly for all passengers. Many people board trains without tickets. Others buy tickets for shorter distances but travel to destinations farther away.

Against this backdrop, the three trains are being considered for private management. Officials expect this to make ticket sales, ticket inspection and fare collection more effective.

Sujit Kumar Biswas, chief commercial manager of Railway Eastern Zone, told Prothom Alo that the railway expects to earn more revenue from the three trains once they are placed under private management.

The eight trains currently operating under private management in the Eastern Zone are Karnaphuli Commuter on the Dhaka–Chattogram route, Sagarika Commuter on the Chattogram–Chandpur route, Balaka Commuter on the Dhaka–Jaria Jhajhaingail route, Titas Commuter on the Dhaka–Akhaura route, Titas Commuter on the Dhaka–Brahmanbaria route, Mahua Commuter on the Dhaka–Mohanganj route, Jamalpur Commuter on the Dhaka–Dewanganj Bazar route and Dewanganj Commuter.