Corruption at Rooppur: Pillows were bought for nearly Tk 90,000

More shocking information has emerged regarding the purchase of pillows for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant construction project. In the project, some pillows were purchased for as much as nearly Tk 90,000 each. The lowest-priced pillows, meanwhile, were bought for Tk 6,957 apiece. The information was obtained from sources at the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

According to the source, a total of 4,702 pillows were purchased for the project. Among them, 60 pillows were bought at the highest price of Tk 89,900 each. Another 72 pillows were purchased at Tk 29,847 apiece. A total of 660 pillows were bought for Tk 20,000 each, while 120 pillows were purchased at slightly over Tk 10,000 each.

After investigating irregularities at Rooppur, the CAG office said nearly Tk 2.95 billion was looted through various irregularities in the construction of 20 buildings under the project. Of this, the actual value of the 4,702 pillows was Tk 14.8 million, but they were purchased for nearly Tk 54.1 million. The government suffered a financial loss of Tk 39.2 million due to the inflated pillow prices.

The CAG report recommended administrative action against those involved in the embezzlement and said the excess money paid must be recovered.