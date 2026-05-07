Corruption at Rooppur: Pillows were bought for nearly Tk 90,000
More shocking information has emerged regarding the purchase of pillows for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant construction project. In the project, some pillows were purchased for as much as nearly Tk 90,000 each. The lowest-priced pillows, meanwhile, were bought for Tk 6,957 apiece. The information was obtained from sources at the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).
According to the source, a total of 4,702 pillows were purchased for the project. Among them, 60 pillows were bought at the highest price of Tk 89,900 each. Another 72 pillows were purchased at Tk 29,847 apiece. A total of 660 pillows were bought for Tk 20,000 each, while 120 pillows were purchased at slightly over Tk 10,000 each.
After investigating irregularities at Rooppur, the CAG office said nearly Tk 2.95 billion was looted through various irregularities in the construction of 20 buildings under the project. Of this, the actual value of the 4,702 pillows was Tk 14.8 million, but they were purchased for nearly Tk 54.1 million. The government suffered a financial loss of Tk 39.2 million due to the inflated pillow prices.
The CAG report recommended administrative action against those involved in the embezzlement and said the excess money paid must be recovered.
The issue of irregularities and corruption in the procurement of various items for the “Green City” residential complex under the Rooppur nuclear power project in 2019 has once again come under discussion. Among the 38 reports from various government departments and agencies submitted to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman last Wednesday was the report on the much-discussed Rooppur “pillow scandal.”
Reports of procurement irregularities at Rooppur first surfaced in the media in 2019. At the time, it was reported that each pillow had been purchased for Tk 5,957. The news sparked widespread discussion and became popularly known as the “pillow scandal.”
However, the CAG investigation has now found that some pillows were actually purchased at even higher prices. Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Saleh Shibly told journalists yesterday, “After hearing the unbelievable price of each pillow in the report, the Prime Minister told the CAG that one of these expensive pillows should be preserved in a museum.”
The CAG investigation report shows that project-related officials had proposed a cost of Tk 9,307 per pillow, including the pillow itself, the cover, loading and unloading, and transportation to different floors. The actual market value and associated cost, however, were Tk 3,154. In other words, an excess of Tk 6,153 was added per pillow. Later, even larger irregularities took place in the procurement of these pillows.
The investigation found that the pillows were purchased at inflated prices through collusion aimed at benefiting contractors. The report said that when auditors sought explanations on these issues, the engineers concerned failed to provide any response. Two firms — Sajin Construction Limited and Majid Sons Construction Limited— allegedly pocketed nearly Tk 40 million by purchasing pillows and other furniture items at inflated prices.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh, said, “It had been said before that massive looting took place in the Rooppur project. Now that specific information is emerging, exemplary punishment must be ensured for the contractors, officials and others who engaged in corruption through collusion. Jail terms and fines alone will not be enough; recovery of the embezzled money from them must also be ensured.”