US-Bangla Airlines to operate 2 special Dhaka–Dubai flights for stranded Bangladeshis
US-Bangla Airlines will operate two special flights on the Dhaka–Dubai–Dhaka route to repatriate Bangladeshi nationals stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) amid the ongoing Middle East crisis.
According to a press release issued on Tuesday, the first flight will leave Dhaka at 7:20 PM (BST) on Wednesday, returning from Dubai at 12:20 AM (local time).
The second flight departs Dhaka at 5:15 PM (BST) on Thursday, and will return from Dubai at 10:00 PM (local time). Both flights will use the 436-seat Airbus A330-300, flight numbers BS-341 (Dhaka–Dubai) and BS-342 (Dubai–Dhaka).
The Dubai Airport Authority, along with carriers such as Emirates and Air India, has granted special permission for these humanitarian flights. Priority will be given to Bangladeshis whose visas have expired or are nearing expiration.
Passengers seeking bookings or assistance can contact any US-Bangla Airlines Sales Center in Bangladesh or the UAE, authorised travel agencies, or call the hotline at 13605. Mobile support is available at +880 1777 777800–806.