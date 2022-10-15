Bus service halted in Mymensingh ahead of BNP rally

Dhaka bound buses from these three districts that travel via Mymensingh also were not operating. But some buses going to northern districts using the Mymensingh route were operational.

However, Dhaka-Mymensingh bus route has remained unaffected by this virtual transport strike.

BNP is set to hold a divisional rally at 2:00pm at Mymensingh’s Polytechnic Institute ground. In this rally, a huge number of BNP leaders and activists from four districts under the Mymensingh division are expected to attend.