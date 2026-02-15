Sarjis alleges attacks on homes, business establishments of party leaders, activists

Sarjis Alam, chief organiser of the National Citizen Party (NCP) for the northern region has alleged that attacks have taken place at more than 30 locations targeting the homes and business establishments of party leaders and activists since the announcement of the election results.

The defeated candidate of the 11-party electoral alliance in the Panchagarh-1 constituency claims that leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) were involved in these incidents.

Sarjis Alam made several posts on his Facebook page outlining these allegations. He urged those who were overexcited in carrying out such acts to reform themselves and learn from the past.

Based on his posts and subsequent conversations with him, this correspondent made enquiries into various incidents of post-election violence in Sadar, Tetulia and Atwari upazilas of the district.