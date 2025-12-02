Tourists fascinated by Saint Martin’s beauty, emphasis on environmental protection

Saint Martin’s island, an eight-square-kilometre coral-rich island in the Bay of Bengal, reopened to visitors on Monday, after remaining closed for 10 months.

A total of 1,174 tourists were able to visit the island aboard three vessels. From the Nuniachhara BIWTA (Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority) jetty in Cox’s Bazar city, MV Karnafuli Express, MV Bar Awlia and Keari Sindbad set off carrying the tourists towards Saint Martin’s island. At around 1:30 pm, the three vessels reached the island’s jetty.

The waters surrounding Saint Martin’s island are crystal-clear and blue. From the vessels, tourists were mesmerised by the island’s scenic beauty, encircled by azure waters.