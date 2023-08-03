PM asks 'Smart Bangladesh Task Force' to work to spread technology

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday directed the "Smart Bangladesh Task Force" to work in spreading technology further among the common people, saying skilled human resources have to be developed in the country as digital devices are opening up new opportunities.

"Digital devices are opening new doors before us, and that is why we have to develop suitable skilled manpower," she said at the first meeting of the "Smart Bangladesh Task Force" at the prime minister's office.

In this connection, Sheikh Hasina said citizens of the country have to be prepared for 'Smart Bangladesh' that they are building, where all people will know how to use digital devices and artificial intelligence.

She emphasized proper planning alongside motivating the people of the country towards materialising 'Smart Bangladesh'.