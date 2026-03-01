24/7 call centre opened for Bangladeshis in Middle East amid war
The government has urged Bangladeshi expatriates facing difficulties amid the ongoing war in the Middle East to contact the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment call centre for assistance.
“In view of the ongoing war in the Middle East, any Bangladeshi living abroad who faces problems is requested to inform the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment by calling its call centre at +8809610102030.
The number remains open 24 hours a day,” according to a press release issued today, Sunday.
All government and private television channels, as well as other electronic media outlets, have been requested to broadcast the message in scroll form.