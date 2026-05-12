PM seeks OIC support to resolve Rohingya crisis

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today sought support of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states to resolve the Rohingya crisis.

The premier sought the help when ambassadors and high commissioners of OIC member states stationed in Dhaka paid a courtesy call on him at his Cabinet Division office in the Bangladesh Secretariat here this afternoon, said Prime Minister’s Deputy Press Secretary Jahidul Islam Rony.

During the meeting, he said, envoys of the OIC member states congratulated Tarique Rahman on assuming office as Prime Minister.

The OIC member countries also expressed their strong commitment to standing beside Bangladesh and strengthening bilateral cooperation in various areas, including investment, trade, education, healthcare, textiles and the pharmaceutical industries.