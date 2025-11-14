EU reacts to Professor Yunus’s speech, urges constructive political engagement
The European Union (EU) has expressed support for Bangladesh’s transition toward democratic elections under the interim government. The bloc has also encouraged political parties to engage constructively in the next steps of the process.
In its response to the national address delivered by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, the 27-nation European alliance made this call. The EU shared the statement on its X handle on Thursday.
The EU wrote: “The EU supports the transition in Bangladesh under the interim government leading to democratic elections. We welcome the leadership of Chief Adviser Yunus in view of the holding of participatory, free and fair elections in February next year. We encourage the political parties to engage constructively in next steps.”