Govt mulls industrial zones in Bhola using locally produced gas

The government has planned to to establish industrial zones in Bhola for using gas of the district to attract local and foreign investment.

BSCIC industrial areas for small and medium entrepreneurs, larger industrial zones for big investors, and an Export Processing Zone (EPZ) will be established there, according to the Energy Division.

In addition, land acquisition has been completed for the construction of a fertilizer factory.

The country’s leading business conglomerate, Pran-RFL, has already begun major private investment.

Another business group, Sheltech, has also set up a ceramic factory in Bhola, with production starting in 2019.

Bhola has reserves of more than one trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of gas.

The government’s power, energy and mineral resources adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, commerce adviser Sheikh Bashiruddin, and industries adviser Adilur Rahman Khan visited Bhola on Friday.

The chairman of the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC), Jalal Ahmed, and the chairman of Petrobangla, Md Rezanur Rahman, are also expected to join the visit.

Officials concerned say the government has several options regarding the use of Bhola’s gas.

The first is constructing a pipeline to transport gas out of the district. A feasibility study has been conducted for a Bhola–Barishal pipeline. A study is ongoing on transporting gas from Barishal to Dhaka, and a report is expected in December.