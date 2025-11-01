Chiefs of 3 armed Forces meet chief adviser, discuss election preparations

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has instructed the chiefs of the three armed forces to take all necessary preparations to ensure foolproof security and the peaceful conduct of the 13th National Parliamentary Election, scheduled for the first half of February.

The Chief Adviser said, “The interim government is committed to ensuring that the election to be held in the first half of February is free, fair, neutral, peaceful, and festive.”

On Saturday evening at 7pm, Army Chief General Waker-uz-Zaman, Navy Chief Admiral Mohammad Nazmul Hassan, and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan met the Chief Adviser at the state guesthouse Jamuna.

National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman was also present. The Chief Adviser’s Press Wing later issued a press release providing these details.