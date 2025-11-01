National election
Chiefs of 3 armed Forces meet chief adviser, discuss election preparations
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has instructed the chiefs of the three armed forces to take all necessary preparations to ensure foolproof security and the peaceful conduct of the 13th National Parliamentary Election, scheduled for the first half of February.
The Chief Adviser said, “The interim government is committed to ensuring that the election to be held in the first half of February is free, fair, neutral, peaceful, and festive.”
On Saturday evening at 7pm, Army Chief General Waker-uz-Zaman, Navy Chief Admiral Mohammad Nazmul Hassan, and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan met the Chief Adviser at the state guesthouse Jamuna.
National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman was also present. The Chief Adviser’s Press Wing later issued a press release providing these details.
During the meeting, the Chief Adviser praised members of the armed forces for their hard work in maintaining national security and law and order.
He said that over the past 15 months, members of all branches, including the army, have worked tirelessly to uphold law and order across the country.
The Chief Adviser also instructed the three forces to ensure that the upcoming election is held under a blanket of foolproof security.
The chiefs of the three armed forces informed the Chief Adviser that full preparations are underway for the election.
According to the press release, around 90,000 army personnel, 2,500 navy personnel, and a number of air force members will be deployed to maintain law and order during the election. One army company will be stationed in each upazila.
During the meeting, the three service chiefs also invited the Chief Adviser to attend the celebration of Armed Forces Day on 21 November.