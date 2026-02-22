By-elections in Bogura-Sherpur before Pahela Baishakh
The Election Commission (EC) is awaiting how Parliament approves the law regarding elections to local government bodies under party symbols.
The EC, however, will hold the by-election in Bogura-6 and the by-election in Sherpur-3 before 14 April.
Election commissioner Abdur Rahmanel Masud disclosed this information while speaking to newspersons at his office in the Nirbachan Bhaban on Sunday afternoon.
Mayors and chairmen of local government bodies had long been elected under party symbols.
The Electoral Reform Commission and the Local Government Reform Commission recommended scrapping the provision for elections under party symbols.
Accordingly, the interim government amended the relevant laws of local government bodies through an ordinance.
However, as per the constitution, the ordinance must be placed before parliament at the first sitting of the 13th National Parliament. If it is not approved within the stipulated time, it will lapse.
In response to a query from the newspersons, election commissioner Abdur Rahmanel Masud said that, to his knowledge, the provision for party nomination for mayoral candidates had been removed through the ordinance. Parliament will now sit. If it approves the ordinance, elections will be held accordingly. If the law reverts to the previous position, the arrangement will be different. The Election Commission is essentially looking to the decision of the parliamentary session.
The Bogura-6 constituency was declared vacant after BNP chairman Tarique Rahman resigned. Earlier, the EC postponed the election in the Sherpur-3 constituency following the death of a candidate before the polls. The EC will have to hold by-election there too.
Election commissioner Abdur Rahmanel Masud said the by-elections in these two constituencies will be held before 14 April, that is, before Pahela Baishakh.
Regarding the schedule for the reserved women’s seats election, the election commissioner said the process has already begun. The commission will complete it within the stipulated timeframe. The schedule will be announced soon.