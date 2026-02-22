By-elections in Bogura-Sherpur before Pahela Baishakh

The Election Commission (EC) is awaiting how Parliament approves the law regarding elections to local government bodies under party symbols.

The EC, however, will hold the by-election in Bogura-6 and the by-election in Sherpur-3 before 14 April.

Election commissioner Abdur Rahmanel Masud disclosed this information while speaking to newspersons at his office in the Nirbachan Bhaban on Sunday afternoon.

Mayors and chairmen of local government bodies had long been elected under party symbols.

The Electoral Reform Commission and the Local Government Reform Commission recommended scrapping the provision for elections under party symbols.

Accordingly, the interim government amended the relevant laws of local government bodies through an ordinance.