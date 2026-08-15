Army Chief returns home from South Sudan and Abyei

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman returned home on Friday after concluding a five-day official visit to the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).

During the visit, the Army Chief inspected the Bangladesh Army’s Engineer Company and Infantry Battalion and Bangladesh Navy’s Force Marine Unit deployed in South Sudan, as well as the Bangladesh Army’s Infantry Battalion in Abyei, an ISPR pres release said.