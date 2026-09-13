Female worker migration rises, but remains dependent on two countries

More than 42,000 women from Bangladesh went abroad for work in 48 countries during the first eight months of this year. More than 90 per cent of them went to just two countries—Saudi Arabia and Jordan. With no new sectors or destinations being developed beyond domestic work, overseas employment for Bangladeshi women remains largely dependent on the Middle East.

According to data from the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET), 105,466 female workers went abroad in 2022. The number fell to 62,317 in 2025, a decline of nearly 41 per cent in three years. However, during the first eight months of this year, the number of women going abroad increased by 5,214, or around 14 per cent, compared with the same period last year.

Many female workers returning from abroad have reported physical and psychological abuse, sexual harassment, being made to work in multiple households, long working hours, and not receiving proper wages or adequate food.

People involved in migration say such allegations are discouraging women from going abroad. At the same time, new overseas labour markets for women beyond domestic work have not been developed through skills training.

They say many female workers leave without knowing the language or having adequate training in cooking or household work. Employers, or kafils, sometimes make them work in multiple households and subject them to abuse. Saudi Arabia is also turning towards alternative labour markets and recruiting workers from African countries. However, there is little point in sending female workers abroad without ensuring their safety.