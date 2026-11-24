Senior editors and reporters from newspapers, television channels, online news portals and news agencies joined UNFPA, the United Nations Population Fund, in Dhaka today, Tuesday to discuss proposed reforms to the Child Marriage Restraint Act (CMRA) 2017 and their implications for girls in Bangladesh.

The dialogue drew on a joint UNFPA–UNICEF legal review, which identifies gaps in the Act and its 2018 Rules that limit the legal protection of girls, reports a press release.

While Bangladesh has made progress in reducing child marriage, the pace remains slow. According to the Bangladesh Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) 2025, 47.2 per cent of women aged 20–24 were first married before the age of 18, compared with 51.4 per cent in 2019.