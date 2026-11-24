Media explore what child marriage law reform would mean for girls in Bangladesh
Senior editors and reporters from newspapers, television channels, online news portals and news agencies joined UNFPA, the United Nations Population Fund, in Dhaka today, Tuesday to discuss proposed reforms to the Child Marriage Restraint Act (CMRA) 2017 and their implications for girls in Bangladesh.
The dialogue drew on a joint UNFPA–UNICEF legal review, which identifies gaps in the Act and its 2018 Rules that limit the legal protection of girls, reports a press release.
While Bangladesh has made progress in reducing child marriage, the pace remains slow. According to the Bangladesh Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) 2025, 47.2 per cent of women aged 20–24 were first married before the age of 18, compared with 51.4 per cent in 2019.
Of particular concern is the increase in the proportion of girls aged 15–19 who are currently married, rising from 32.9 per cent to 38.9 per cent over the same period.
“Bangladesh has a law against child marriage, but a law only protects girls if they are aware of it, and if the justice system is accessible and fully accountable,” said Catherine Breen Kamkong, UNFPA Representative in Bangladesh.
Accurate reporting on the Child Marriage Restraint Act 2017 and the lived realities of girls married as children would help policy makers understand the criticality of the reform. It will also raise public awareness on the importance of supporting girls to complete their education and build the future they want instead of being married mothers while still being children themselves.
The legal review found that while the CMRA 2017 criminalises child marriage, it does not invalidate the marriage itself. The Act sets different minimum ages of marriage for women (18) and men (21), while Section 19 permits marriage below the legal age under “special circumstances” with a court order, without specifying a minimum age and with limited safeguards.
Girls married as children have no direct legal mechanism under the Act to annul their marriages and must rely on personal laws, which often provide limited or no legal remedies. The review also highlights implementation challenges, including weaknesses in birth and marriage registration, forged birth certificates, marriages by affidavit, inactive child marriage prevention committees and limited prosecutions.
The joint UNFPA–UNICEF recommendations include repealing Section 19, establishing a uniform minimum age of marriage of 18 for women and men, making child marriages voidable at the option of the child, removing criminal liability for children, extending the period for filing a complaint to six years, and clarifying the jurisdiction of courts, including mobile courts, in handling child marriage cases.
UNFPA works closely with the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs to advance legal reform and partners with the Government and other stakeholders to keep girls in school, expand adolescents’ access to sexual and reproductive health information and services, and transform the harmful social norms that perpetuate child marriage.
At the dialogue, media professionals committed to expanding evidence-based and ethical reporting on child marriage and playing a greater role in accelerating its reduction in Bangladesh as part of collective national efforts. The media dialogue was organized in partnership with the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Bangladesh.