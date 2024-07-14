Quota reform protesters march toward Bangabhaban
The students demonstrating for reasonable reforms in the quota system in all grades of government jobs started marching toward Bangabhaban to place a memorandum to the president pressing for their demands.
Protesters brought out a march under the banner of ‘anti-discrimination student movement’ in front of the Dhaka University library at 12:00pm.
Students began gathering in front of the library in front of the library with small procession before 11:00am, followed by bringing out the mass march.
The mass march will parade the Dhaka University campus, Shahbagh roundabout and Matsha Bahban and then will end at Bangabhaban, said Nahid Islam, coordinator of the movement, said.