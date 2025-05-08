Eid travel: Advance train ticket sales to begin on 21 May

The government has tentatively scheduled advance train ticket sales for the Eid-ul-Azha holidays from 21 May to 27 May. Tickets for intercity trains operating from 31 May to 6 June will be available during this period and, like last year, will be sold exclusively online.

According to railway sources, advance ticket sales for trains in the western region (Rajshahi, Rangpur, and Khulna divisions) will begin at 8:00am and continue till 2:00pm. From 2:00pm onward, ticket sales for the eastern region (Dhaka, Sylhet, and Chattogram divisions) will commence.

For the return journey after Eid, advance train tickets will be sold from 30 May to 5 June. This ticket sales schedule has been prepared assuming Eid will be on 7 June.

Sources from the railway said that officials have initially prepared the schedule after internal meetings. An inter-ministerial meeting regarding Eid travel will be held next Monday at the Biddut Bhaban, where Mohammad Fauzul Kabir Khan, the adviser to the Ministry of Railways, may officially announce the schedule.

Tickets for trains on 31 May will be sold on 21 May, tickets for 1 June on 22 May, tickets for 2 June on 23 May, tickets for 3 June on 24 May, tickets for 4 June on 25 May, tickets for 5 June on 26 May and 6 June tickets will be sold on 27 May.