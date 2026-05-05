Body of Bangladeshi migrant worker Dipali to arrive Thursday

The body of Bangladeshi female worker Dipali Begum (34), who was killed in an Israeli attack in Lebanon, is being brought to the country after a month.

Her body is expected to arrive at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:20 PM Thursday.

The matter has been confirmed today, Tuesday, by sources from the Bangladesh Embassy in Beirut and the Faridpur District Expatriate Welfare Centre.

A message signed by Mohammad Anwar Hossain, First Secretary (Labour) and Head of Mission at the Bangladesh Embassy in Beirut, stated that Dipali's body is currently preserved in the morgue of Rafik Hariri Hospital in Beirut.