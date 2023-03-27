Migrant workers suffer due to fake appointment letters

Md Swapan, 37, went to Saudi Arabia with a work visa in Ramadan last year. He paid Tk 380,000 to the local recruiting agents for this. He was promised that he would get work in a chocolate factory. His dreams shattered as he ended up working as a mason instead.

Swapan was supposed to get a one-year Iqama (residence permit), but he only got three-month permit. He became an irregular worker in the country after the Iqama expired. He is now hopping from one place to another, staying with friends and acquaintance. Swapan told Prothom Alo over phone that 10 more Bangladeshis who work with him as masons have been cheated similarly.

Migrant workers require to get registration (smart card) from Bangladesh Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) to work abroad. Before this, several documents of the employee including his appointment letter, contract with the recruiting agency, and in some cases a copy of the attestation of the Bangladesh Embassy in the respective country are verified. However, registration card in many cases is being issued without verification. There are also allegations against some officials of BMET for issuing registration without proper verification.