Dr Kamal Hossain hospitalised with serious illness
Dr Kamal Hossain, one of the principal architects of Bangladesh’s Constitution and the founder of Gono Forum, is seriously ill.
He was admitted to Square Hospital in the capital on Saturday.
Gono Forum general secretary Mizanur Rahman said that Dr Kamal Hossain is suffering from lung-related complications.
He requested the people of the country to pray for Dr Kamal Hossain’s recovery and good health.
Dr Kamal Hossain was last seen on Wednesday, when he went to Manik Mia Avenue to attend the janaza of BNP chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia.