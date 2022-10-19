Reasons of sending three SPs to ‘forced retirement’ revealed

The three SPs are -- Delwar Hossain Mia and Mirza Abdullah Hel Baki of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Muhammad Shahidullah Chowdhury of police headquarters.
Mirza Abdullah Hel Baki is of the 15th batch and the other two are of 12th batch.
Three gazette notifications, signed by public security division senior secretary Akhter Hossain, read they were sent into retirement in public interest in line with the section 45 of the ‘Public Service Act, 2018.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Akhter Hossain said, “The government does not send anyone to retirement without any reason. There were different allegations against them. And, the government could send anyone to retirement upon completion of 25 years at service.”
Information and broadcasting secretary Md Mokbul Hossain was sent to retirement on Sunday. The government employees at the secretariat have been discussing the matter among themselves and trying to speculate the reason behind the move. Some of them have been assuming that the government is taking the decisions on some of the police and administration officials keeping the next (12th) parliamentary election into consideration.
Abdullah Hel Baki, one of the SPs told Prothom Alo, “My time at the job would have ended in February next year. The rest depends of the government.’
Regarding the allegation that he exchanged fake information on Facebook instead of working, Abdullah Hel Baki said, “I do not use Facebook. They can say many things now. But they would not have sent me to Dubai in a bilateral meeting if I did not do my job. I was not given promotion for a long time. I don’t know what the reason is.”
Another SP, Delwar Hossain Mia, said to Prothom Alo, “The government could send to retirement upon completion of 25 years at job.”
He, however, declined to say anything about exchanging information through Facebook.
Speaking about this, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan told Prothom Alo, “They do not do any work. Sometimes, they leave office just after signing the registrar book. Eight to 10 constables always accompany them.”
The minister further said, “There are allegations against them that they exchange fake news via Facebook. We have implemented the proposal of their retirement the police headquarters sent to us.”