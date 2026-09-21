PM off to New York to attend 81st UNGA session

A motorcade will then escort him to the Hyatt Grand Central New York, where he will be staying during his visit.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam at a Dhaka press conference, said the Prime Minister will attend a welcome breakfast hosted by UN Secretary-General António Guterres for heads of state and government on 22 September.

He will subsequently join other world leaders at the opening of the session and attend a reception hosted by the US President in honour of heads of state and government and their spouses in the evening.

On 23 September, the premier will exchange views with representatives of international charitable and humanitarian organisations at a breakfast meeting.

Later, he will address a meeting on tackling the global inequality crisis, jointly organised by Brazil, South Africa, Norway and Spain.

He will also attend a high-level meeting titled "Climate Action and the Just Transition," convened at the initiative of the UN Secretary-General.

On the same day at a side event on the Rohingya crisis, he will seek effective international cooperation to ensure the earliest possible repatriation of the forcibly displaced Rohingyas to Myanmar.