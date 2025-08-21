Draft agreement approved
Visa-free travel scope for Bangladesh, Pakistan diplomats, officials
The advisory council of the interim government approved the draft of a reciprocal visa exemption agreement between Bangladesh and Pakistan for diplomatic and official passport holders.
Under the agreement, diplomatic, official passport holders from Bangladesh will be able to travel to Pakistan without a visa, while their Pakistani counterparts will enjoy the same privilege when visiting Bangladesh.
A decision was taken at a meeting of the Advisory Council at the Chief Adviser’s Office in Tejgaon on Thursday with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair.
After the meeting, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam briefed the media at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka about the council’s decisions.
Shafiqul Alam said the agreement will be in place for five years, and Bangladesh currently, has similar arrangements with 31 other countries.
Deputy Press Secretary to the Chief Adviser Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad Majumder and Senior Assistant Press Secretary Foyez Ahammad were also present at the press briefing.